GST On Online Gaming. Here’s Everything You Need To Know

The industry, however, is navigating some tough regulatory frameworks. One of those being the implementation of GST in online gaming.

How does it impact the growth of the industry? Does it align with the Indian Prime Minister’s vision of making India a global gaming superpower? How does the implementation of GST in online gaming compare with other leading economies?

These are only few key questions the industry is currently grappling with. Through this video, we try to make sense of the impending tax framework in the world of online gaming.