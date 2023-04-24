Bombay Talkies to Ashok Kumar: Easter Eggs in Vikramaditya Motwane's 'Jubilee'

One of the most talked-about shows of late is Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee, streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The 10-part series is a fictional account of the early days of the Hindi film industry - from a newly-independent India to the early 50s.

The follows the journey of Roy Talkies, one of the first movie studios, and its co-founders Shrikant Roy and Sumitra Kumari. It also documents the journeys of two rising stars - Binod Das and Jay Khanna.

Jubilee pays a great homage to real-life stars and directors from that period and explores the evolution of Indian cinema. Let's take a look at some of the influences the show might have drawn from: