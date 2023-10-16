'Died By Suicide': Army After Receiving Flak for No Guard of Honour For Agniveer

After receiving flak from the Opposition, the Indian Army on Sunday, 15 October, said in a statement that Agniveer Amritpal Singh died of a self-inflicted injury.
"Such cases, are not entitled Military Funerals as per the extant Army Order of 1967, in vogue," Indian Army said for not performing last rites with a guard of honour.
Singh, an Agnipath scheme recruit serving with Jammu and Kashmir Rifles unit in the Poonch sector, allegedly died by suicide on 11 October.
His last rites were conducted in Punjab’s Mansa district on Friday.
"In an unfortunate incident, Agniveer Amritpal Singh died while on sentry duty in Rajouri Sector, due to a self inflicted gun shot injury. Court of Inquiry to ascertain more details is in progress," Army's White Knight Corps posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, 14 October.
"Mortal remains of the deceased, accompanied by one Junior Commissioned Officer and four Other Ranks, were transported in a Civil Ambulance hired by the Unit of the Agniveer. Accompanying Army personnel also attended the last rites," it added.
'Shocked': Opposition Criticise Lack of Guard of Honour
Sharing a video of Singh's last rites on Saturday, Lok Sabha MP and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that, "Shocked to learn that Agniveer Amritpal Singh, who was martyred in the line of duty in Poonch in J&K was cremated without an Army guard of honour & even his body was brought to his native village in Mansa in a private ambulance by his family!"
It is learnt that this happened because Amritpal was an Agniveer. We must accord due respect to ALL our soldiers. Request Defence Minister Rajnath SIngh to issue directions to accord military honours to all martyred soldiers," she claimed.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, "Whatever may be the policy of the army regarding the martyrdom of Shaheed Amritpal Singh, but the policy of the Punjab government will remain the same as for every martyr. Shaheed Amritpal Singh is a martyr of the country. Strong objection will also be raised with the central government."
Adding to it, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said that Punjab police gave state honours to Singh.
"No Army unit came to hand over his body. His body was brought in a private ambulance and he was not given any military honour. But the police gave him state honours during his last rites," he said as quoted by Hindustan Times.
"The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, will be giving an amount of Rs 1 crore as Samman Rashi to the family of Amritpal Singh and will also accord the status of a martyr to him. The Punjab government is with them in this hour of grief," he added.
'Misunderstanding & Misrepresentation of Facts': Army
Amid flak from the Opposition and other social media users, the Army on Sunday released a statement saying that "There has been some misunderstanding and misrepresentation of facts related to unfortunate death of Agniveer Amritpal Singh."
"It is a grave loss to the family and the Indian Army that Agniveer Amritpal Singh committed suicide by shooting himself while on sentry duty. In consonance with the existing practice, the mortal remains, after conduct of medico - legal procedures, were transported under Army arrangements alongwith an escort party to the native place for the last rites," it stated.
It further added that the Armed Forces do not differentiate between the soldiers who joined prior to or after implementation of the Agnipath Scheme as regards entitled benefits and protocols.
"Unfortunate instances of death arising out of suicide/self-inflicted injury, irrespective of the type of entry, are accorded due respect by the Armed Forces along with deep and enduring empathy with the family. Such cases, however, are not entitled Military Funerals as per the extant Army Order of 1967, in vogue. Policy on the subject has been consistently followed ever since, without any discrimination. As per data held, there has been an average yearly loss ranging between 100-140 soldiers since 2001 where deaths occurred due to suicides/self-inflicted injuries, and Military Funeral in such cases was not accorded. The disbursement of financial assistance / relief, as per entitlement, is given due priority including immediate financial relief for conduct of funerals," the Army said.
What's Agnipath Scheme?
The central government launched the Agnipath scheme in June 2022, under which soldiers are recruited in the Indian Army for four years.
After four years, only around 25 percent of the soldiers, known as "Agniveers", will be retained in the armed forces while the others will retire with a one-time "Seva Nidhi" tax-free package. They will not receive any pension benefits or gratuity.
The launch of the scheme had led to widespread protests across the country, as protesters questioned their options after their four-year service.
