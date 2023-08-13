Unpacking Sedition 2.0 in New Criminal Law Bills: Here's How It Gets Stricter

The law on sedition was a seed planted by the British, which later on went to become one of the most misused provisions to curb free speech. The word sedition means any act, speech, publication either orally or in written form made with an intent to incite a group of people to rebel against the sovereign or the elected authority of the state.

Because of this definition, even a mere critical comment on the working of the authority of the state or the monarch was treated as a seditious act.

In India, while there have been instances where the judiciary has upheld the validity of Section 124A, it has also clarified that mere ‘disagreement’ with the government in power does not amount to sedition.

In the case of Kedar Nath Singh vs State of Bihar (1962) the Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of Section 124A of the IPC, it laid down important guidelines. It held that for an act to be considered seditious, it must involve a direct incitement to violence or public disorder.

In the case of Balwant Singh vs State of Punjab (1995), the Supreme Court ruled that raising slogans like "Khalistan Zindabad" did not necessarily amount to sedition if it was not accompanied by violence or intention to create disorder.

In the case of Binayak Sen vs State of Chhattisgarh (2011), the Supreme Court came to the rescue of Binayank Sen, a doctor and activist, who was charged with sedition. While granting bail to Sen, the Supreme Court came down heavily on the state government for misusing the sedition law arbitrarily.

More recently in 2021, one of the most debated cases has been that of activist Disha Ravi, who was charged with “sedition” for allegedly creating a so-called “toolkit”. While granting bail to Ravi, a Sessions Court in Delhi made strong observations against the use of sedition law to curb dissent by jailing dissenting citizens: