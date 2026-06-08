The Cockroach Janta Party is the Outcome of a Broken System

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) agitation at Jantar Mantar on 6 June is a reflection of the anger that has engulfed the Gen-Z due to the constant paper leaks and rising unemployment under the Narendra Modi regime.

The movement was triggered accidentally when the Chief Justice of India called unemployed youth "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a court hearing. A 30-year-old young man, Abhijit Dipke, based in Boston, US, created a satirical account named Cockroach Janta Party, which made history. In five days, it attracted more than 20 million followers on Instagram, a number unheard of in today’s social media age.

Whatever the conspiracy theories, the reality is that no such huge number can be generated for any account. It shows and establishes that youngsters and parents are angry about the way education is being handled by the present government.