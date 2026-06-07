Cockroach Janta Party’s Protest in Delhi: Strong Debut but No Clear Strategy Yet

The most uncomfortable question the CJP's organisers must answer is that if your demand is that a cabinet minister resign, why did your protest end before he had finished his Saturday evening?

Ministerial resignations do not happen because a crowd gathered for a few hours and then went home. They happen if the cost of not resigning becomes too high to bear. That cost is built through sustained, visible, inconvenient pressure. A protest that wraps up on schedule, causes no disruption to the normal rhythms of governance, and generates no lingering discomfort is, from the government's point of view, the easiest possible form of dissent to absorb.

The Farmers' Protest of 2020-21 is the clearest recent example of how this works. Hundreds of thousands of farmers came to Delhi's borders and stayed, through winter, through heat, through lathicharge and legal challenge, and through the deaths of over 700 people. They camped at Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders for over a year.

For thirteen months, the government could not make them go away, and eventually, it was forced to repeal the three farm laws they had come to oppose.