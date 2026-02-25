'Won't Permit It At Any Cost': SC On NCERT Textbook’s Judicial Corruption Remark

The Supreme Court of India, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, has taken suo motu cognisance of a section in the new NCERT Class 8 Social Science textbook that discusses “corruption in the judiciary.”
The Chief Justice stated in open court that he would not allow the institution to be defamed and assured that appropriate legal action would follow. The matter was raised after senior advocates expressed concern about the impact of such content on students and the judiciary’s reputation.
According to Live Law, Chief Justice Surya Kant emphasised that he had received numerous calls and messages from judges and stakeholders who were perturbed by the textbook’s content. He assured the legal community that he had already passed an order and was taking the matter suo motu, stating, “I will not allow anyone on earth to taint the integrity of the institution and defame the institution. At any cost, I will not permit it.”
As reported by The Hindu, the Chief Justice described the reference in the textbook as a “tentatively calculated, deep-rooted attempt” to denigrate the judiciary.
The issue was brought to the court’s attention by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who argued that the focus on judicial corruption was selective and did not address corruption in other sectors such as bureaucracy or politics.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the contentious chapter in the NCERT textbook lists “corruption at various levels of the judiciary” and “massive backlog…on account of multiple reasons, such as a lack of an adequate number of judges, complicated legal procedures, and poor infrastructure” as challenges faced by the judicial system. The section also outlines the code of conduct for judges and the mechanisms for accountability, including the process for impeachment by Parliament in serious cases.
As noted in an article by Financial Express, Justice Joymalya Bagchi remarked that parts of the textbook “seemed to go against the basic structure of the Constitution itself.” The bench, which included Justices Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, heard arguments that the textbook’s focus on judicial corruption was troubling and could undermine public confidence in the judiciary.
“I will not allow anybody to defame the institution. Law will take its course,” Chief Justice Surya Kant stated in court.
Statements from the bench indicated that the addition to the textbook was viewed as a calculated move, with the Chief Justice reiterating his commitment to protect the judiciary’s reputation and integrity.
The court’s intervention followed urgent mentions by senior advocates who described the legal community as “deeply disturbed” by the textbook’s content. The chapter, titled “The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society,” also provides data on pending cases and describes internal accountability mechanisms, including the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS).
Further coverage revealed that Justice Joymalya Bagchi described the textbook as an attack on the basic structure of the Constitution. The Supreme Court’s suo motu action underscores the seriousness with which the judiciary views any attempt to undermine its credibility, especially in educational materials intended for young students.
“This seems to be a calculated move. I won’t say much,” Chief Justice Surya Kant remarked, reflecting the bench’s concern over the textbook’s implications.
