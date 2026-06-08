NEET UG Paper Setters Under Lockdown: Re-Exam To Be Held On 21 June

As highlighted by The Indian Express, a Parliamentary panel has requested the NTA to provide a clear definition of a "paper leak" and clarify whether any leaks have occurred in exams since 2018. NTA officials have stated that there have been no leaks from their system and that any circulating questions are merely guess papers. The panel has also asked the NTA to submit a written report by 10 June 2026 regarding the NEET exam and the actions taken in response to the allegations.