NE Separatist Leader's Rumoured Detention in Myanmar: Extradition On the Cards?

The reasons that led to Pambei’s expulsion from UNLF by the outfit’s central committee for alleged 'anti-party activities’, were mentioned in a press release issued on 28 February 2021.

In brief, the release alleged that Pambei was a "real agent” of the Indian government who had 'repeatedly violated’ the party’s constitution for 'selfish interests’. He was accused of ‘accumulating financial assets’ for his family and writing letters to ministers on the party’s letterhead for garnering government contracts.

Further, it alleged that Pambei could not produce evidence to defend himself on the charges that were levelled and confirmed by an inquiry commission appointed by the party. Before the commission was instituted, the party’s central committee had declared an internal emergency to probe the charges and tide over the crisis.

Pambei had also come under suspicion of the party after he had been released from jail in a short span of six and three months respectively after being arrested at Coimbatore and Guwahati. "How was it possible? We have no arguments, but something to be questioned by people,” the release said.

Pambei and his coterie refuted the charges with counter-allegations against the rival faction. A general assembly convened last year by the group elected a new central committee and confirmed Pambei as the chairman of the organisation.