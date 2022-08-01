Days After Civilian Executions, Military in Myanmar Extends Emergency Till 2023

The military junta in Myanmar, which seized power in April last year after overthrowing Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically-elected government, has extended its emergency rule until 2023, the BBC reported on Monday, 1 August.

While the military, led by General Min Aung Hlaing, has pledged "free and fair" elections in the future, it stated on Monday that it needed more time to ensure the stability of the country.

The decision to extend the emergency comes in the backdrop of the military's execution of four pro-democracy activists on 25 July, accused of allegedly assisting in carrying out "terror acts."