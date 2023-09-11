Delhi Declaration at G20 Summit: India’s Strategic Sixer Amid a Global Catch-22

Despite the mounting anxiety and a speculative debate that the G20 summit being hosted by India in Delhi on 9-10 September would not lead to a consensual joint statement, the opening session on Saturday – Day One - had a very pleasant and unexpected surprise.

Devoid of any preparation, the host PM Narendra Modi looked down at a message conveyed to him and announced: “Friends, we have just got good news. With the hard work of our teams, and with the cooperation of you all, there is consensus on the New Delhi G20 Summit Leaders Declaration.”

Clearly, the sherpas of the various nations who had been working on the final draft for days on end and right through the last two nights had finally found that elusive semantic consensus.