After Skipping ASEAN, Can Modi Still Leverage BRICS Against Trump?

When President Donald Trump announced that India had decided to stop buying oil from Moscow after the US imposed sanctions on Russian oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, no one disbelieved him. This is unlike the time when the voluble POTUS claimed to have stopped the 'war' between India and Pakistan earlier this year in May.

What appeared even more worrying for India was that if it did wilt under Washington's pressure and discontinue import of oil from Russia, from whom it has been buying 40 percent of its oil needs, what would happen to the relations between the two allies?

What about the fate of BRICS, the five-member body which has grown to 10 members now and emerging as an anti-West alliance, contributing to nearly 40 percent of the global GDP and population?

Irrespective of its response to the US, India needs to assure that it will remain in BRICS and stick to the agendas that have been hammered out in the last 12 years. Besides, it will need to further assure the member nations it will the host the next summit.