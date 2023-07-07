Russian Oil Giant Rosneft Appoints GK Satish, First Indian on Its Board

In an unprecedented move, Russian oil company Rosneft recently appointed Govind Kottieth (GK) Satish, a former Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) director, as a member on its board.

This makes him the first Indian to be appointed to the board of the Russian oil giant.

The appointment comes as a sign of Russia's strategy aimed at boosting trade links with India.

GK Satish, 62, retired from the post of director for business development at IOC in 2021.

According to a statement released by the Russian firm, he is one of the three newly appointed individuals to the 11-member board of directors. He is one of the five independent directors on the Rosneft board.

The Rosneft board also includes representatives from Qatar and the Philippines.