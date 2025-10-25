From Firecrackers to Feral Dogs: How Two SC Orders Pushed Delhi Into Chaos

As Delhi chokes on post-Diwali pollution, many of us are perplexed by the Supreme Court’s decision to revoke the ban on firecrackers this year and allow restricted use of green crackers within a specified time band for two days.

The order came despite evidence of a significant jump in pollution levels in the National Capital Region every festival season, a pattern that repeated this time too as residents blithely ignored the apex court and burst crackers, green and otherwise, into the early hours of morning for several days before and after Diwali.