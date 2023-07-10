Why US Ambassador's Offer for Assistance in Manipur is Bound to Elicit Suspicion

Prime Minister Modi also built on these foundations with the signing of the three defense foundational agreements and some of the other recent initiatives announced in the Joint Statement of the United States and India dated 22 June 2023, though concerns with the rather portentous language of paragragh 14 remain. They need to be clarified as to whether this may be tantamount to giving basing rights to the United States.

Strategic establishments have long memories on both sides. Given some elements of the Indian appreciation of the memory that I have endeavored to narrate above, it is therefore but natural to raise eyebrows when the US Ambassador makes an unsolicited offer, “We stand ready to assist in any way if asked…," and more ominously, "the east of India and the northeast of India matters to the United States. Its people, its places, its potential, and its future matter to us." The implication of the latter articulation is not lost on anyone. Such utterances are best avoided.

Manipur is undoubtedly a humongous tragedy. It is a colossal failure of both the Central and State government. What is happening is heart-wrenching. The state has virtually withered away in Manipur. It is more than just a human tragedy. It must make all of us hang our heads in collective shame. However, it is an Indian problem and we as a nation, people, and society have to apply the healing touch and put Manipur back on the rails of peace, progress, and prosperity again.

