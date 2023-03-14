Migrants & Unemployment: TN Row May Be Misleading but DMK Must Watch Its Steps

Tamil Nadu's unemployment rate last December was 4.1% as against BIhar's 19.1% and the nationwide 8.3% though data can be misleading because perceptions of what constitutes unemployment can vary.

The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy's (CMIE) data for Haryana shows unemployment at 37.4% in the same breath but anyone visiting Tamil Nadu's bustling centres including Chennai and the textile town of Tirupur can see Biharis, Odias, and Nepalis doing everything from washing dishes to weaving clothes.

Tamil Nadu and Bihar are now on an economic honeymoon for sure. Tamil Nadu's workers are increasingly busy in the United States, South-East Asia, Gulf countries, and various parts of the planet as education levels shoot up and skills turn abundant under the "Dravida model' that has emphasised on caste-based reservations as a tool for social and educational empowerment aided by mushrooming engineering colleges.

The catch, however, is that migrant workers in Tamil Nadu are being subject to racist slurs, jokes, and veiled threats on the fringe that are undeniable. This is what the BJP and anti-Dravida political groups have been thriving on. DMK now leads what could be called a "Dravida parivar" but not all the groups in the states are in favour of its egalitarian order. No wonder, BJP's spokespersons are on Tamil news channels, asking Stalin to crack down on some of its allies.

Local leaders of the Dalit-centric VCK party have been seen putting up posters asking north Indian workers to leave while the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) which is a radical Tamil party opposed to Stalin's DMK, has been making clear statements that reek of linguistic chauvinism, talking about Tamils as a superior race.