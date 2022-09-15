Don't Divide Country in Name of 'Hindia': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Hindi Divas

It is a false notion that only Hindi can unite the people of India, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Wednesday, 14 September, responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that Hindi is not a competitor but a "friend" of all other regional languages.

Stalin added that the nation comprises people who speak many languages and that Shah's Hindi pitch goes against the country's ideals of unity in diversity.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that instead of marking 'Hindi Divas', there should be an Indian Languages Day, and that regional languages, including Tamil, should be made official languages of the Union government. "India is known for its integrity and there must not be any efforts aimed at dividing the country in the name of 'Hindia'," Stalin said.