MediaOne: SC Frowns Upon Sealed Cover, Defends Press Freedom & Strikes a Balance

It rules, “ If the State discards its duty to act fairly, then it must be justified before the court on the facts of the case. Firstly, the State must satisfy the Court that national security concerns are involved. Secondly, the State must satisfy the court that an abrogation of the principle(s) of natural justice is justified…..To argue that reports of the intelligence agencies may contain confidential information is one thing but to argue that all such reports are confidential is another."

"Such an argument is misplaced and cannot be accepted on the touchstone of constitutional values. The reports by investigative agencies impact decisions on the life, liberty, and profession of individuals and entities, and to give such reports absolute immunity from disclosure is antithetical to a transparent and accountable system….," the verdict adds.

The judgment does not totally rule out claims of non-disclosure on grounds of national security. The court requires a higher degree of effort before such a claim is accepted:

“…it is imperative for the State to prove through the submission of cogent material that non-disclosure is in the interest of national security. It is the Court’s duty to assess if there is sufficient material for forming such an opinion. A claim cannot be made out of thin air without material backing for such a conclusion. The Court must determine if the State makes the claim in a bona fide manner."

The judgment further notes that the court must assess the validity of the claim of purpose by determining: