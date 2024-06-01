If BJP's Tally Slides Below 272, What Could Be NDA and INDIA's First Moves?

In light of this overweening leadership style, it was intriguing to see a report in which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that raising Hindu-Muslim issues would not help the Congress. This was reported soon after the prime minister’s controversial statement during his campaign in Rajasthan.

Rajnath Singh is not only the senior-most member of the cabinet, he was the party president ten-plus years ago when Modi was named as the party’s nominee to be prime minister. Could he possibly have been taking an oblique dig at the leader?

The minds of aspirants for the top job from within the BJP could already be working on how they might take advantage of a reduced tally. There might therefore be some jockeying in case the government is reduced to a minority.