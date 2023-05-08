Srinagar G20 Meet: 5 Incidents in a Week Show Security Situation Still Fragile

As Indian and Pakistani Foreign Ministers smiled to cameras at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation(SCO) conclave at Goa, a major gunfight was underway in the heavily forested Kandi area of Rajouri close to the Line of Control in J&K in which five Army personnel died on Friday.

The Army in a statement said that they were pursuing an intelligence-based operation to clear out the militant presence from the area. The militants are understood to be the same people responsible for the deaths of five RR personnel in Poonch on 20 April last month when a lone Army truck caught fire during a militant attack.

On Friday, as the Army was sidling closer to the area where they suspected militants were hiding, an explosive went off, causing the death of five troopers and injuries to four.

A release by the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a Jaish-e-Mohammad affiliate, the militant outfit which claimed the Friday’s attack, was a jumble of snobbish phrases and sentences boasting of luring Indian Army units to the site of operation. “You walk into our ambushes…we kill you, we win…The World knows we are here.” The release also seemed to warn of more attacks.

The Kandi encounter was launched at 7:30 am on Friday, according to the Army. But as casualties seemed likely because of the high-intensity explosion, and as the gunfight became more intractable, the forces rushed additional troops to the region. Mobile Internet services in the area have also been suspended in the area. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited the area on the same day.