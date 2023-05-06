Pakistan’s Hollow Posturing at SCO: India & China Both Need To Take a Hand

In his interview—and on many other occasions—Pakistan’s position has been that both countries have been affected by terrorism. That position was, in fact, validated in the Lahore Declaration 1999 when both countries swore to fight terrorism, to bolster an emerging peace process under Nawaz Sharif. But consider again the reality.

It is entirely true that India has its own insurgent groups—tragically affirmed by the Chattisgarh attack by Maoists— which it deals with as part of its law and order problems. The rest of it— from the 1993 Mumbai blasts to all the violence across India that has left thousands dead, there is really no other origin than Pakistan. The situation is quite different in Pakistan, which is true, and has been seeing a huge rise in terrorism, across the country.

The origin of this is Pakistan itself—from its patronage of the most extreme groups in Afghanistan starting from the 1970s when the then government of Prime Minister Bhutto armed and trained insurgents against the Daoud government. And no, the US was not in the least a part of this, much as Islamabad loves to blame the Americans for everything. So that’s some thirty-three years of instigating terror, even not counting the shift to terrorism in Kashmir since the 1980s.

The end result of all that adventuring is the then policy in its tribal areas, where a Pashtun population has been run down as ‘terrorists’ in profiling that its proud people resent, and a determined Baloch fight for freedom starting in 1948 when the Khan of Kalat was forced to accede to Pakistan.

Each surge of fighting—including 1958, 1963-69’s, 1973-77, and the present ongoing violence which has left thousands dead or ‘disappeared’ has only worsened the situation. Pakistan authorities themselves assert that all these elements are beginning to cooperate against the heavy-handed counter-terrorism operations.