Pro-Palestine Campus Protests: US Rightwing's 'Toolkit' Mirrors the One in India

When Greta Thunberg, a student activist against climate change, tweeted a “toolkit” comprising resources to support India’s protesting farmers, the Modi regime immediately alleged an international conspiracy and even arrested climate change activists in India. They claimed that the farmers and their supporters were using the “toolkit” prepared by their foreign agents to destabilise the Modi Government. Thunberg, however, was simply sharing material, on an open platform, that could help people outside of India understand the issues raised by Indian farmers.

If we look at Donald Trump and his supporters, raging their ideological attack against the US campuses protesting Israel's atrocities in Gaza, it's hard to tell apart their language and that of Modi propagandists. There seems to be a “toolkit” that the likes of Trump, Modi, and other international anti-democratic figures appear to rely on, which results in near-identical language and ideological strategy.

Regarding the campus protests, Trump said, “The radical extremists and far-left agitators are terrorizing college campuses.” He further demanded, “Remove the encampments immediately, vanquish the radicals and take back our campuses for all of the normal students who want a safe place to learn.” It is important to note that the language used by the Modi regime and its propagandists towards Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and other university campuses in India has been exactly the same.