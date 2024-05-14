Mumbai Dust Storm: Hoarding Collapse Kills 14, Ad Agency Faces Legal Action

Over 14 people died and 74 others were injured after a hoarding collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area amid a rare and fierce dust storm that hit the maximum city on Monday, 13 May, according to a report by PTI.

The approximately 100-foot tall hoarding was reportedly situated next to a petrol pump on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH). Lashed by gusty winds and a brief spell of rainfall, the structure reportedly came down on victims who were having their vehicles refuelled or taking shelter at the petrol pump.