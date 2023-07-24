Internet Shutdowns in Manipur: When Humanity Goes Offline in 'Digital India'

Different reasons are cited each time, some state in India does it but often police shuts down the Internet services the moment it hears about a peaceful protest. We are told that this is to maintain "law and order". No evidence about the effectiveness of such shutdowns is ever provided. But it sounds right.

"Social media is so full of misinformation and its ability to reach large swaths of people within seconds, so it must be true," we all think to ourselves. "If police is saying it, it must be right, after all, it's for our security," we add to the narrative. As long as it doesn't impact our way of life and is happening in some other part of the country, we are quick to dismiss it as an elitist issue.

The Internet is now simultaneously treated as the most essential of public spaces and a luxury product that can be denied to citizens through arbitrary decisions of the governments.