Community Spirit Is Key to Tackling Violence Against Women in India’s Villages

Gender-based violence (GBV) or Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) is a global pandemic that affects one in three women in their lifetime. Countless women live in fear of this in India's villages. Behind closed doors and societal norms, women face oppression and abuse, their voices silenced by fear and deeply entrenched power dynamics.

Within the domestic sphere, NFHS-5 reports that women aged 15 to 49 years, experience 29.3% of domestic violence in India. But within rural landscapes, the issue of GBV isn't just a statistic – it's a pervasive, lived experience. It is echoed in whispered conversations, wary glances, and the silent suffering etched onto faces.