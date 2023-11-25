International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women: History & Theme

Violence against women is a serious problem across the globe. Be it domestic violence, sexual violence or murder, women have to battle a lot of problems. They live in constant fear of abuse everywhere in the world. International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women helps us to talk more about the abuse and torture faced by women. As the world is moving on, we should create a safe space for all genders. Women should feel safe.

It is high time that we come together and eliminate all kinds of violence against women. We celebrate International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women every year to create awareness about this global problem. It is important to talk more about the ways to stop this violence and make sure that women feel free to talk about their problems.