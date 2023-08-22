India-China: After 19 Rounds of Border Talks, Why is There No Progress?

The development across the Taiwan Straits have also mutated in a direction not palatable to China. Taiwanese leadership has consistently become independent in their diplomatic dealings and have undercut Chinese warnings. China has engaged in military drills as a warning however, the consistent support from the United States to Taiwan has upset China.

Given these developments, the current Chinese government feels targeted from all directions. The United States and Taiwan are very sensitive topics for the Chinese government and heavily swayed by domestic nationalism. Given that most of the issues which are challenging to the Chinese government appear to be out of their control. The economy, the United States and Taiwan, all impact the domestic legitimacy of the Chinese government.

Thus, it appears that China is all keen to appear tougher in its foreign policy negotiations, especially with respect to India. It is also an effort to continuously undermine the Indian aspirations to be a strong and independent voice of the South Asian countries. It is also a very prominent technique of Beijing to keep India occupied with domestic issues and in the process undermine its regional and global aspirations.

(Dr Gunjan Singh is an Assistant Professor at Jindal Law School, OP Jindal Global University. Her research interests are in the fields of Chinese Foreign Policy, China-South Asia Relations, Domestic Politics in China, Chinese Media, Mainland-Taiwan Relations and Space Security. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)