Hathras Verdict: Was the Accused on Trial, or Was It the Victim?
The order exonerates 3 of the 4 accused, and convicts the fourth for culpable homicide not amounting to murder
Trigger Warning: Descriptions of physical and sexual violence.
“Unfortunately, in our society, the victim of a sexual offence, especially a victim of rape, is treated worse than the perpetrator of the crime… Even after a case is lodged and FIR recorded, the police, more often than not, question the victim like an accused…The victim’s first brush with justice is an unpleasant one where she is made to feel that she is at fault; she is the cause of the crime.”Supreme Court, Nipun Saxena vs Union Of India (2018)
The special court verdict in the Hathras case of 2020 – which involved the alleged rape and murder of a young Dalit woman – paints a sordid picture of criminal investigation in India.
The judgment betrays elements of all the major afflictions which plague our justice dispensing apparatus: shoddy investigation, institutional apathy, inbuilt prejudices and the everyday structural violence which although invisible, cripples a poor and marginalised litigant.
1. But, What Does the Verdict Do?
Pronounced almost two and a half years after the Allahabad High Court expressed consternation at the conduct of the local authorities and pulled up the State machinery for “prima facie infringement of human rights of the victim and her family”, the verdict exonerates three out of the four accused, and sentences the fourth to life imprisonment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and the corresponding violation of the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
Quite notably, the charges of rape and/or murder could not be proved against any of the accused.
The judgment appears to have been delivered on the basis of the inconsistencies in the case of the prosecution, and the evidence (or, the lack of it) put forth before the special court.
However, a simple reading of the judgment lays bare a series of lapses which crept in the handling of the case by the designated authorities from the very beginning. Quite astonishingly, the Court chose not to pass any observations on the blunders committed in the investigation and evidence collection.Expand
2. The Probe: A String of Botch-ups
DELAYED MEDICO-LEGAL EXAMINATION, NO COUNSELING
The first, and perhaps the most outrageous lapse relates to the medico-legal examination of the victim.
It is an admitted fact that while the incident took place on 14 September 2020, it was only on 22 September that a forensic examination for sexual assault was carried out.
Several excuses have been tendered for this delay: the primary one being that in their initial statements, neither the victim nor her family members disclosed that the victim was raped by the assailants.
We shall come to a nuanced scrutiny of the facts, but let us examine this claim at its face value: a grievously injured young woman, allegedly assaulted by a man, was brought to a police station, and it never occurred to the police personnel that she may also be subject to sexual assault by the perpetrator(s)?Expand
3. A Disconcerting Judgment
Primarily, the court relies on four things to hold that the offence of rape cannot be made out against any of the accused:
(i) report of the multi institutional medical board (MIMB)
(iii) findings of the medical and forensic examination dated 22 September 2020
(iii) no sign of injuries/penetration on the genital organs of the victims; and
(iv) inconsistent statements of the victim and her family.
The court has relied on the report of the MIMB to conclude that the victim did not suffer any injuries which would indicate a possibility of sexual assault.
It may be noted that the MIMB was constituted in November 2020, once the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over investigation of the case.
Naturally, the judgment records that members of the MIMB never examined or conducted a medico-legal examination of the victim and reached their findings basis the delayed medical and forensic examination reports of 22 September 2020 and their discussion with relevant parties.
The delay in medico-legal examination, however, does not form a relevant consideration in the findings of the court; at one place, the verdict records a bizarre assumption that had the victim suffered any injury to her private parts, the same would have been noticed while a urinary catheter was placed in here body on 14 September.
Even so, while the medical report of 22 September 2020 reserved opinion on sexual intercourse, it clearly mentioned that there was use of force with the victim.
Notwithstanding the above, the logic that injury to genital organs is a sine qua non to prove rape militates against established tenets of criminal jurisprudence.
Our constitutional courts have consistently held that even penile-accessing into/towards the vagina is sufficient to constitute rape within the meaning prescribed by the Indian Penal Code. In fact, trial courts should not proceed under the impression that for the offence of rape to occur, there must necessarily be any injury.
The World Health Organization manual on medico-legal care for sexual violence survivors states that injuries are present only in 33 percent cases of sexual violence. This is because often the survivor/victim is overpowered with force or threat, or they do not offer resistance due to fear.
Thus on this count, the verdict is grossly erroneous in law.Expand
4. When Law Gets in the Way of Justice
Additionally, after the victim’s demise, even her body was not handed over to the family. However this, as well as all the ways in which the authorities failed her (by carrying out an inadequate investigation, not providing her with timely counselling, etc) somehow became irrelevant concerns in the eyes of the law.
It also makes little sense how the state apparatus, which fails to provide basic medical aid and empathy to the victim and her family, expects an uneducated and underprivileged family, with far fewer resources and means, to provide incontrovertible evidence and statements which match word for word.
The cause of justice has many contradictions, but its biggest flaw is its presumption that for each of its subjects, the law comes from a place of equivalence.
The burden which the Indian legal machinery places on the poor and the marginalised is too high to discharge. Perhaps that is why the victim from Hathras could not receive dignity in life, and justice in death. The Hathras verdict is not just incorrect, it is also inhumane.
(Harshit Anand is an advocate practising in Delhi. He tweets at @7h_anand and can be reached at 7h.anand@gmail.com. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for them.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)Expand
While holding that the accounts of the victim and her family members are contradictory and have changed over time, the court gives no regard to their disadvantageous position and the hostile climate in which the investigation process had been conducted.
The verdict forays into and expends quite a number of pages in extraneous discussions which have no direct bearing on the alleged offence of rape, such as an alleged love affair between the convicted accused and the victim; and a purported dispute between the families of the accused and the victim. However, that the victim’s family is not educated and has been operating in an environment of fear and intimidation which may have contributed to the lack of precision in their statements has not once been considered by the court.
The court goes on to cast aspersion on the bona-fide of the victim’s family; claiming that since the incident had taken a political colour, the possibility that the victim and her family were influenced and tutored cannot be ruled out.
By doing so, the Hathras verdict achieves an extraordinary feat: rather than allowing the victim and her family to get justice with consideration to their social and financial backwardness, something which is required under law as well as equity; it weaponises their marginalised status to fallaciously assume that their statements are not their own, and therefore cannot form a basis for conviction.
In its lack of recognition of the victim’s vulnerability and the higher social power of the accused, the judgment reeks of bias and pre-conceived notions.
