Hathras Verdict: Was the Accused on Trial, or Was It the Victim?

There is no requirement of a court order to conduct medical examination of a suspected rape survivor. Thus to not requisition an examination to confirm the possibility of rape raises serious questions on the competence of the personnel to whom the offence was first reported.

Be that as it may, what is more preposterous is the lack of psychological assistance provided to the victim and her family.

It is conventional wisdom that a victim of sexual assault may experience emotional trauma in which case, she has to be provided with immediate professional counselling. This is essential not only to document accurate details of the crime but also to provide the survivor with first contact psychological support and validation.

Various circulars issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs emphasise quick actions in cases concerning crime against women, which include immediate collection of evidence for forensic examination with due consideration to the mental state of the victim.

Further, the official protocol of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare mandates that a potential survivor who belongs to a group facing caste based discrimination has to be treated with additional sensitivity.

As per the prosecution, the victim and her family were humiliated at the police station owing to their caste identity; in fact, no help was rendered to even take her to the nearest public district hospital.

Given the marginalised background of the victim and the conduct of the police personnel, it is not difficult to conclude why the fact of rape may not have been divulged initially by the victim or her family. Even then, the mother of the victim had stated on 16 September (that is, two days after the incident) that the victim was subjected to sexual assault by the accused. The victim’s mother also revealed in her statement that a couple of days after the incident, she had washed the clothes of the victim in the hospital as the victim had soiled herself in her sleep. Quite naturally, forensic examination of the clothes on 22 September did not disclose any trace of blood or semen on the clothes of the victim.

Needless to add, the investigation in the Hathras case saw a brazen violation of all relevant guidelines.

The claim of the investigation apparatus that the victim did not disclose rape at the outset is, I daresay, reprehensible.