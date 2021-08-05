Delhi Minor Dalit Girl's Rape-and-Murder Case, a Reminder of Hathras?
How did the incident take place? What are the allegations?
A minor Dalit girl was allegedly raped and murdered in the National Capital on 1 August.
The four suspects – Radhe Shyam, a priest, Laxmi Narayan and Kuldeep Kumar, who worked with him, and Mohd Salim, a local – had allegedly also forcefully cremated the 9-year-old girl, without her family's consent.
Neighbours said that even before her parents could have understood what had happened, the child's body was already 'half-cremated'. By the time the cremation fire was doused, only parts of her legs and scalp could be retrieved, which has made it difficult to conduct a post-mortem examination.
While the police have arrested the four accused, they are yet to establish the cause of her death. But the case, which comes less than a year after the Hathras gangrape of a Dalit teen, has already triggered angry protests, near the Delhi Cantonment area, where the family lives.
Hundreds have been gathering for four consecutive days next to a makeshift stage. Among them was Nirbhaya's mother as well. The protesters shouted slogans, like "We want justice" and "Hang the rapists".
There's also a rising anger against the police, who, the parents alleged, intimidated them initially to drop the rape charges before the protests broke out.
But let's look at how the incident occurred, where does the investigation stand right now, and what the allegations are? In this podcast you'll hear the voices of the victim's parents. We'll also bring you voices of protesters from the ground. Tune in!
