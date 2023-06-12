India's Gross Tax Revenue On Downward Slope: Is The Growth Story Souring?

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) receipts crossed Rs 1.87 trillion in April and Rs 1.57 trillion in May 2023, increasing by about 11.5% year-on-year in both months. There was understandable jubilation in some circles. The GST collections were also cited as a big vote on the Indian economy continuing to be the bright star globally.
The Controller of Government Accounts (CGA) released April 2023 Gross Tax Receipts (GTR) numbers on 31 May, which curiously did not receive much attention. The GTR, the total receipts of taxes of the Government of India before the share of states, recorded surprisingly negative growth of a little over 6% (Rs. 2,18,145 crore in April 2023 to Rs. 2,32,266 crore in April 2022). It is not lower growth; it is an absolute decline in taxes collected.
The increasing GST and declining GTR begs us to answer the question as to which taxes of the government are not growing, or contrarily, which are declining?
The year 2022-23 has just concluded. There was understandable triumph at the 22% growth in GST collections. The Government of India’s GTR, however, grew by only 12.7% in this year. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew in nominal prices, by 16.1% according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). Thus the tax buoyancy, which is the ratio of growth in taxes to growth of GDP, was barely 0.8 in this fiscal year. A tax buoyancy being less than one is the surest indicator of poor tax performance. Normally, taxes grow by more than one buoyancy.
What do these facts - less than one buoyancy in 2022-23, and negative gross tax revenue growth in April 2023 - indicate? Why was India’s tax performance that poor in 2022-23? What does this, coupled with April numbers, portend for 2023-24? Will it be a year of bad tax performance or can the government turn the situation around?
It is vital to explore these fiscal issues thoroughly.
Overall Poor Tax Performance in 2022-23
Direct taxes, such as corporate income taxes and personal income taxes, did significantly better. On the other hand, indirect taxes, such as GST, excise duties, and customs, turned in quite a poor performance despite the increasing GST.
Corporate profitability, after reaching its peak in 2021-22, witnessed quite a decent tax performance second year running in the year 2022-23, recording annual growth of 16%, though the quarterly growth kept generally declining during the year- 30% in Q1, 16% in Q2, 10% in Q3 and 14% in Q4. Likewise, personal income taxes did quite well, growing 20% during the year. Together, the two direct taxes recorded an impressive growth of 18% in 2022-23.
However, it is the performance of the indirect taxes, particularly the excise and custom duties, that were disappointing. The excise duties reduced to Rs 3,19,004 crore in 2022-23 from Rs. 3,90,808 crore in 2021-22 recording absolute decline of Rs 71,804 crore. Excise growth was a high negative of -18.4%. This was despite the super-profits tax imposed from July 2022 to take advantage of higher crude oil prices. The customs duties recorded a piddling growth of 6.8% despite the imports growing positively during 2022-23. The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) receipts recorded robust growth of 21.5%. Despite this, the overall indirect tax revenue growth was only 5.9%.
The overall GTR, taking into account GST, compensation tax, and other minor taxes such as service tax, securities transaction tax etc., grew by 12.7%. In absolute numbers, GTR of Rs. 30,53,774 crore in 2022-23 was higher by Rs. 3,44,459 crore over GTR of Rs. 27,09,315 crore in 2021-22.
Direct tax buoyancy of over 1.1 indicated above-par performance. Indirect tax buoyancy of only 0.4, despite above-par CGST buoyancy, however, was reflective of bad performance. Indirect tax poor performance dragged down the overall tax performance to disappointingly low of less than 0.8.
On the whole, 2022-23 tax performance indicates a difficult future for the forthcoming 2023-24 fiscal year.
Fiscal Year 2023-24: Tough Beginnings
The April tax numbers released by the CGA inform us that corporate tax collections, personal income tax collections, CGST, excise duties and customs recorded absolute and year-on-year growth of Rs. 38,571 crore (minus 32%), Rs. 82,035 crore (7.8%), Rs. 80,902 crore (26.2%), Rs. 960 crore (900%) and Rs. 11,749 crore (13.3%) respectively.
Overall GTR of Rs. 2,18,145 crore recorded a negative growth of -6.1%. These are the official numbers.
This implores us to ask a few questions: why has the tax performance depleted? Was there a singular event which has resulted in this unpleasant surprise? Are the April 2023 numbers an outlier which might lead to a potential turnaround?
It is ominous to begin the year on a negative overall tax growth of -6.1%.
In April 2023, the government recorded a tremendous indirect tax growth of 25.6%. The direct taxes, however, moved in the other direction, recording negative growth of 9.2%. Most spectacularly, the corporate tax growth was astoundingly low at -32%. The Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) receipts were negative at Rs. -9,304 crore.
It is important to look at the stipulations of the April tax numbers.
What the April Tax Numbers Tell Us
April 2023-24 receipts perhaps indicate what is in store this year. Both corporate and personal income tax growth are likely to moderate in 2023-24 on account of moderation in corporate profits and salary growth. We will be lucky to see a double-digit growth in corporate taxes and personal income taxes, taken together.
IGST receipts in April could have been negative only if the Government refunded or adjusted more IGST than the new IGST tax receipts. Disproportionate growth in CGST receipts in April makes it quite obvious that the Government had withheld some of the IGST receipts of 2022-23 instead of distributing it in the last financial year. If we exclude the negative IGST receipts from April 2023 numbers, this will conversely make the 2022-23 numbers look worse.
Excise duties were reduced last in May 2022. April excise duty numbers should not be sidelined as oil companies deposit all their excise duties due until 31 March in the month of March itself. The decline in global crude oil prices, however, will deprive the government of any benefit in super-profit taxes in 2023-24. Further, with the elections fast approaching, there is a strong likelihood of the government reducing petrol and diesel prices. The excise duties are likely to record further negative growth during 2023-24.
Undoubtedly, custom duties are going to record a sharper negative growth in 2023-24, with a significant decline in the goods imports.
A large increase in GST from inflation and imports in 2022-23 is not going to be available in 2023-24. The consumption and investment growth is expected to remain in lower double digit growth. Therefore, CGST will most likely record overall 8-10% growth in 2023-24.
On the whole, it seems most likely that India will record overall tax growth of between 6-8% during 2023-24.
Instead of citing every increase in GST as proof of good economic and tax performance, let us be more sanguine about tax performance during this year. There is likely to be pressure on government resources this year and the government might have to either borrow more than budgeted, or effect some expenditure cuts.
It is important to watch this space as the GDP and tax performance pan out in 2023-24.
(The author is the former Finance and Economic Affairs Secretary, Government of India. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
