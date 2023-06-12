India's Gross Tax Revenue On Downward Slope: Is The Growth Story Souring?

Direct taxes, such as corporate income taxes and personal income taxes, did significantly better. On the other hand, indirect taxes, such as GST, excise duties, and customs, turned in quite a poor performance despite the increasing GST.

Corporate profitability, after reaching its peak in 2021-22, witnessed quite a decent tax performance second year running in the year 2022-23, recording annual growth of 16%, though the quarterly growth kept generally declining during the year- 30% in Q1, 16% in Q2, 10% in Q3 and 14% in Q4. Likewise, personal income taxes did quite well, growing 20% during the year. Together, the two direct taxes recorded an impressive growth of 18% in 2022-23.

However, it is the performance of the indirect taxes, particularly the excise and custom duties, that were disappointing. The excise duties reduced to Rs 3,19,004 crore in 2022-23 from Rs. 3,90,808 crore in 2021-22 recording absolute decline of Rs 71,804 crore. Excise growth was a high negative of -18.4%. This was despite the super-profits tax imposed from July 2022 to take advantage of higher crude oil prices. The customs duties recorded a piddling growth of 6.8% despite the imports growing positively during 2022-23. The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) receipts recorded robust growth of 21.5%. Despite this, the overall indirect tax revenue growth was only 5.9%.

The overall GTR, taking into account GST, compensation tax, and other minor taxes such as service tax, securities transaction tax etc., grew by 12.7%. In absolute numbers, GTR of Rs. 30,53,774 crore in 2022-23 was higher by Rs. 3,44,459 crore over GTR of Rs. 27,09,315 crore in 2021-22.

Direct tax buoyancy of over 1.1 indicated above-par performance. Indirect tax buoyancy of only 0.4, despite above-par CGST buoyancy, however, was reflective of bad performance. Indirect tax poor performance dragged down the overall tax performance to disappointingly low of less than 0.8.

On the whole, 2022-23 tax performance indicates a difficult future for the forthcoming 2023-24 fiscal year.