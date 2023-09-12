The IMEC was launched in the presence of the leaders of the US, European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Mauritius, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, as well as the World Bank. An MOU on IMEC was also signed by India, the US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, the European Union, Italy, France, and Germany; details not disclosed yet.

The IMEC will connect India with Europe. Curiously, in the press releases, Corridor’s directions are set more in terms of Saudi Arabia and UAE than India. The IMEC will comprise an ‘Eastern Corridor connecting India to the Gulf region’ and a ‘Northern Corridor connecting the Gulf region to Europe’. The Gulf region is west of India and the connecting Corridor is called the Eastern Corridor!

The IMEC will not be an all-land Corridor for obvious reasons. Pakistan sits between India and the Gulf region. Therefore, IMEC will be a mix of railway, ship-rail transit networks, and road transport routes.

These are the only sketchy details shared about IMEC.

Has any feasibility and economic viability study been done? In what way, this Corridor will be more efficient and economically cheaper than the current transportation network through the Suez Canal? In the absence of any rail networks in the Gulf region and unstable territories between the Gulf and Europe, will any rail network be a practical, viable, and doable option?

India had, in 2002, envisaged an International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) linking India to Europe via Iran, Central Asia, and Russia. Modi Government has been making a lot of effort to get this Corridor going. However, there is hardly any real progress.

The IMEC has been spoken of as an alternative to the Chinese Belt & Road Initiative (BRI). Considering the enormous challenges it faces and the experience of the INSTC, the IMEC may not really turn out to be an alternative to BRI.