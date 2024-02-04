Fighter Shows Global Potential of Bollywood, and Limits of Popcorn Patriotism

Before we answer those posers, a celebration of the all-new Bollywood is in order.

There is a real script, research, and painstakingly shot scenes in authentic locations mixed with an array of digitally-blessed graphic effects in Fighter that could stand up to a Bridge On the River Kwai by David Lean or Oliver Stone's Platoon, or indeed, Coppola's magical Apocalypse Now -- each of which I have savoured in detail. Technology does make movie-making easier now, but then, it is nice to see Bollywood matching contemporary Hollywood movies in production values and meticulousness. Fighter is the kind of stuff that should pull Netflix-overdosed couch potatoes to the large screen.

Things have come a long way since 1982 when arthouse filmmaker Govind Nihalani made Vijeta on a low budget that received critical acclaim, especially for its Air Force shots. But that was almost a small-screen movie celebrating the IAF. We earlier had Rajesh Khanna playing an Indian Air Force pilot in the celebrated Aradhana (1969) with the trademark Sapno Ki Rani song, and then the dashing Raaj Kumar playing an Air Force pilot in Hindustan Ki Kasam (1973).