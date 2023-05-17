Equal Pay and Opportunity: Why Permanent Appointment Drive in DU Must Continue

Equality of treatment and conditions in a workplace like equal pay, parity in increments and most importantly equal opportunity to undertake research work and fellowships without affecting job and career prospects, is indispensable in the academic life of a teacher. Adding insult to injury, there is no sanctioned leave for ad-hoc to attend seminars or conferences. Apart from few sanctioned casual leaves, earned leaves, and medical leaves, which expire every four months even if not used, there is no leave for attending FDP or Faculty orientation programmes.

Adhoc faculties are not the beneficiaries of any earned leave for the work they do on vacation, unlike permanent teachers. Frankly speaking, ad hoc faculties are not privy to above equality of conditions at par with permanent faculty at the workplace. In this context, perpetuating adhocism is akin to snatching basic human dignity from those working in the university. Ad hoc faculties unceasingly remain in dilemmas of job security and career influx due to spontaneous nature of ad hoc jobs. The teaching contract is fraught with uncertainty, valid only for four months, subject to renewal. A lethargy and informality of erstwhile consecutive leadership in the university immensely contributed to the culture of adhocism.