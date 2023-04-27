DU Ad-Hoc Teacher Suicide: Profs, Kin Claim He was 'Distressed’ Over Job Loss

As per the Delhi police, a PCR call was received late on Wednesday. "The top floor of his house has two rooms. One of the rooms was locked. First, the mesh of the iron door was cut and then the wooden door was broken. He was unmarried. We took him to MV Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra K Singh.

A FIR has not been filed in the case, said the police on Thursday.

The Quint also reached out to the Delhi University Vice-Chancellor who did not comment on the allegations.

Meanwhile, Samarveer's cousin, Rahul Singh, who used to stay with him in Delhi’s Rani Bagh, claimed, “For the last few months, he was very stressed out because his position was not permanent, and his contract was not being extended."

Originally from Rajasthan’s Baran district, 33-year-old Samarveer had been teaching at the college for the last seven years as an ad-hoc Assistant Professor. He was pursuing his PhD.