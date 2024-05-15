Elections 2024 | How are Lawbreakers Acting With Such Impunity and Arrogance?

It is not that there have been no attempts in the past to influence the electoral process using threats and allurements, nor are these practices unique to India. Politicians have always tried to intimidate poll officers to bend the rules. However, what is different in the aforementioned incidents is the sense of entitlement displayed by the offenders; the arrogance, the aggressive body language, and the repeated assertions of belonging to BJP or being an MLA from the party. These incidents are indicative of the deteriorating standards of democratic practices in India.

As stated above, the offenders are encouraged by the fact that the Election Commission does not respond quickly enough to complaints. It does not initiate measures to prevent these offences from happening again.