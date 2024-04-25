2 Sides to Surat Walkover: Congress' Disarray, BJP's Desire for Total Domination

The Congress has a general secretary and secretary in-charge for each state, there are screening committees for candidate selection, committees for handling the campaign at state as well as district level, the Congress has units right till the ward and block level.

Why did the feedback that one of its candidates could possibly have gone rogue not reach the party?

This isn't just about Surat.

The Gujarat Congress has been in disarray for some time now.

It's high point was the manner in which it gave the BJP a shock in the 2017 Assembly elections, bringing the saffron party's tally below 100 for the first time in two decades. It was a personal blow for PM Narendra Modi and the then BJP president Amit Shah in their home state.

However, since then, the party has suffered a series of defections. Eight MLAs left in 2020, more left in 2022. The Congress faced a massive debacle in the 2022 Assembly elections as its tally came down to 17 from 77 in 2017.

Most recently, former Leader of the Opposition Arjun Modhwadia, left the Congress and joined the BJP. He is now the BJP candidate from the Porbandar Lok Sabha seat. Modhwadia was among the most steadfast faces of the Gujarat Congress and his defection came as a shock to many.