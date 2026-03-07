Beyond Bilateralism: How Dubai Became a Second Home for Indian Diaspora

Sometimes small countries can have a huge impact, particularly when it comes to the global order. This comes to mind as we examine the relationship between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The UAE is perhaps one of the smallest countries in the world, but the size of its strategic importance, its influence, its vision, and the far-sightedness of its leaders, is something that a lot of Indian policy makers could possibly absorb and learn from.

Perhaps they have in some ways. Because since the last four to five decades, successive Indian governments have pursued a policy of strategic partnership with the UAE, which has been paying significant dividends, not just for the Indian economy and Indian citizens, but for the region as a whole.