From Boycott to U-Turn: Understanding Pakistan’s 9 Days of Cricket Chaos

The saga began with Bangladesh, and accordingly, for contextualisation, one must revisit that chapter. Bangladesh decided not to travel to India over ‘security concerns,’ and urged the ICC to organise their matches in Sri Lanka instead. This decision was widely seen as a retaliatory reaction in the immediate aftermath of BCCI’s decision to not allow Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman compete in the IPL, in lieu of the protests against his participation.

Considering the logistical challenges of a relocation at such a short notice, however, the ICC were left with no other option but to provide Bangladesh with an ultimatum — either they have to play their matches in India, or risk being replaced. BCB chose the latter, and they were duly replaced by Scotland.