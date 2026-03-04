Drone Strike Near US Consulate in Dubai, No Injuries Reported

As reported by Hindustan Times, the United Arab Emirates has faced over 1,000 attacks since the escalation of the US-Israel-Iran conflict. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the country would defend its right to self-defence but clarified it has not altered its defensive posture or allowed its territory to be used for attacks against Iran. The US State Department announced the closure of the Kuwait City embassy and suspended consular services in Riyadh following similar incidents.