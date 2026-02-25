The Delhi-Shanghai Flight Is Back. The Trade Balance Isn’t

The second threshold is composition. Deficits matter more when imports are concentrated in intermediates and capital goods embedded deep inside domestic production, because substitution is slow and costly. The third threshold is concentration and chokepoints. The strategic concern is not “imports from China” in the abstract. It is single-supplier dominance in specific items that causes disruptions to cascade across sectors. That is where deficit talk turns into resilience planning.

Seen through this lens, India’s objective is not to eliminate the deficit with China, which would be neither realistic nor economically efficient in the near term. The aim is to compress it into a more sustainable band by raising domestic value addition, expanding sourcing options, and reducing exposure to inputs that are hard to substitute. That also means taking the export side seriously. India’s exports to China have not kept pace with the surge in imports over the past decade, which is precisely why the flight’s symbolism can outpace its economics.