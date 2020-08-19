Delhi-NCR Rains: Roads Flooded, Wall Collapse Leaves Cars Damaged
Visuals from Gurugram showed many areas, including an underpass, flooded.
Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Video Editor: Vishal Kumar
Delhi and surrounding areas witnessed incessant rainfall on Wednesday, 19 August, leaving roads flooded, causing traffic snarls and in one case, leading to the collapse of a wall which left many cards damaged.
Areas surrounding the national capital, including Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram, were also affected. Visuals from Gurugram showed many areas, including an underpass, flooded. Later, rainwater had to be pumped out of the waterlogged underpass near Golf Course Road, ANI reported.
Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department, earlier said Delhi recorded moderate rains till 11:30 am, reported PTI. More rainfall is expected till Thursday, he pointed out.
In south Delhi’s Saket, at least seven parked cars were badly damaged after a boundary wall of a school collapsed. No one was hurt in the incident.
The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded rainfall six percent above the normal mark for the monsoon season so far.
