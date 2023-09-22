Congress' Sub-quota Demand for OBC Women: Is It Too Late for Course Correction?

“The Congress demands that the Bill be implemented as soon as possible but a caste census be carried out alongside it and provisions be made for quotas within the quota for SC, ST, and OBC women,” Sonia Gandhi said during the debate on the Bill in the Lok Sabha earlier this week.

Other Congress leaders spoke in the same vein, first in the Lok Sabha and, subsequently in the Rajya Sabha where party members also moved amendments seeking a sub-quota for OBC women in the present Bill.

The Congress party’s eagerness to highlight this point stood out in sharp contrast to its earlier stance on this issue. When the Bill was last moved and passed in the Rajya Sabha in 2010 during the UPA regime, the Congress had virtually bypassed the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal’s demand for sub-quotas for OBC women.

The debate in the Upper House had witnessed angry protests by its opponents, who later ensured that the controversial legislation could not go through in the Lok Sabha. Veerappa Moily, who was then the Union law minister, had argued that a sub-quota could not be introduced as there was no data on the OBC population because the last caste census was undertaken as far back as 1931.