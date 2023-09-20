Women's Reservation Bill Should Have Sub-Quota for SC/ST, OBCs: Sonia Gandhi

"We support the Women's Reservation Bill," Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said as the debate on the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' kicked off in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 20 September.
"For the first time, Constitutional amendment to decide women's representation in local body election was brought by my life partner Rajiv Gandhi. It was defeated in Rajya Sabha by seven votes. Later, Congress government, under the leadership of PM PV Narasimha Rao, passed it in Rajya Sabha. As a result, we have 15 lakh elected women leaders across the country through local bodies. Rajiv Gandhi's dream is only partially complete. It will complete with the passing of this Bill," she said.
But, she also listed the concerns of her party.
"Congress party supports this Bill. We are happy regarding the passing of the Bill but we are also concerned. I would like to ask a question. Indian women have been waiting for their political responsibilities for the last 13 years. Now, women are being asked to wait for the reservation more. How many years will they wait? Two years? Four years? six years? Eight years? Is this right? "Sonia Gandhi
"The Congress demands that this Bill be implemented immediately but there should be a caste census and the women of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBC must be given reservation too. The government should take all necessary steps for this," Gandhi added.
Background: The Women's Reservation Bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, 19 September, by Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal.
The bill promises 33 percent seats in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies for women. If passed, it will come into effect after the first delimitation or redrawing of constituencies, which is likely to take place in 2027, as per details of the legislation.
