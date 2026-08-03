The CJP Must Learn From Its Success, Not Just Celebrate It

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has achieved something truly remarkable. Against immeasurable odds, the level of mobilisation it so quickly generated, and the political pressure it created are no mean feats. The CJP has become synonymous with the anger of an entire generation—a generation that questions, thinks, and takes nothing for granted. However, because of its resounding success, it now faces bigger questions.

If the protests demonstrated the CJP’s ability to mobilise, the weeks that follow will test something more difficult.

Today, the high standards that are being expected of the CJP are because its success has raised expectations of what comes next.

The resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan marked the culmination of a successful protest. The CJP mounted immense pressure on the ruling government, and kept the issue at hand alive long enough to force the government to act. In doing so, it achieved what many opposition parties have recently struggled to do. It also transformed the nature of the expectations that are now upon it. This paradox is a consequence of its own successes.

The standards by which a protest is judged change the moment it succeeds.

At the same time, our expectations must remain realistic. The CJP is not a homogenous organisation yet. It is still navigating the muddy waters of nationwide attention for the first time.