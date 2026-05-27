Xi-Putin Bonhomie Puts India's BRICS and Quad Bets Under Strain

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, 43 times now. Of these, 25 times were in Beijing alone.

Although the Guinness Book of World Records has not stepped in to lend some perspective on which two leaders have most consistently met in different capitals for summits, these confabulations are enough to suggest that the two leaders—despite misgivings of Western commentators—get along very well.

Unlike his 2017 trip to Tianjin, Putin did not try his hand at making dumplings this time. But the two seemingly enjoyed each other’s company in Beijing just a few days after the much talked-about summit between US President Donald Trump and Xi in the Chinese capital.

The Putin-Xi meeting was successful to the extent that it achieved far more than what Trump sought to achieve. Putin and Xi asserted the imperative of strengthening a bloc other than that led by the US.