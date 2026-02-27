Canadian PM Mark Carney Arrives in Mumbai, Trade Talks With PM Modi on 2 March

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Mumbai on 27 February 2026, commencing his first official four-day visit to India. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations, enhance trade, and address security cooperation. Carney is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on 2 March, following engagements with business leaders and participation in the India-Canada CEO Forum.
According to The Hindu, Carney’s itinerary includes meetings with Indian business leaders in Mumbai before traveling to New Delhi. The agenda features discussions on trade, energy, and technology, as well as the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the two countries.
As reported by Financial Express, Carney’s visit is positioned as a diplomatic reset following strained relations in recent years. The two leaders are expected to review progress in the India-Canada Strategic Partnership, with a focus on expanding cooperation in trade, energy, artificial intelligence, and defence. The visit also aims to build on previous meetings held during the G20 Leaders’ Summit and the G7 outreach in 2025.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the bilateral relationship had deteriorated in 2023 following allegations by former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding Indian involvement in the killing of a Canadian citizen. Diplomatic ties were restored after Carney assumed office in 2025, with both countries reinstating High Commissioners and resuming high-level visits. The current visit is seen as a culmination of efforts to shield the relationship from political fallout and focus on economic and security cooperation.
Midway through the visit, coverage revealed that Carney’s approach differs from his predecessor, emphasizing pragmatic engagement and avoiding contentious regions such as Punjab. The visit is described as trade- and investment-focused, with business leaders highlighting the importance of economic ties over symbolism. The agenda includes potential agreements in energy, artificial intelligence, and education.
“The leaders will focus on elevating and expanding the Canada-India relationship, with ambitious new partnerships in trade, energy, technology and AI, talent and culture, and defence,” a statement from Carney’s office noted.
In the context of security, analysis showed that Canada has maintained its position of non-interference from India, despite protests from pro-Khalistan groups. Canadian officials have reiterated ongoing dialogue with India on security and law enforcement, with both sides agreeing to address outstanding issues through established frameworks.
Recent developments following discussions between national security advisors have led to enhanced cooperation in criminal investigations and the appointment of liaison officers. Both governments have emphasized the need to balance security concerns with efforts to deepen trade and people-to-people ties.
Trade figures as outlined in official statements indicate that India became Canada’s seventh-largest trading partner in 2024, with two-way trade reaching USD 30.8 billion. Negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement are underway, aiming to double bilateral trade to USD 70 billion by 2030.
“Carney’s visit to India comes at an important juncture in the normalisation of India-Canada bilateral relations,” a government statement emphasized.
Diplomatic sources indicated that the visit is also expected to reaffirm commitments to legal cooperation and the enforcement of agreements, reflecting a broader trend of strengthening institutional ties between the two countries.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.