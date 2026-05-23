Marco Rubio Meets PM Modi In Delhi, Focuses On Strategic Ties

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Kolkata on 23 May 2026, beginning his first official visit to India. Later that day, he travelled to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit marks a significant diplomatic engagement between the United States and India, with discussions scheduled on trade, technology, defence, and regional cooperation. Rubio’s itinerary also includes meetings with other senior Indian officials and participation in the upcoming Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting.