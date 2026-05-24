Russian Missile Strikes Hit Kyiv After Retaliation Threats

On 24 May, Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital. The strikes occurred shortly after midnight, resulting in at least one fatality and over twenty injuries.
Multiple residential buildings and a school were damaged, with fires reported in several districts. The attack followed warnings from Ukrainian and US officials about a possible major Russian airstrike involving advanced weaponry.
According to The Guardian, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the use of the Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile “sets a global precedent for other potential aggressors.”
He called for a preventive international response, emphasising the need for pressure on Moscow to prevent further escalation.
As reported by Deutsche Welle, the attack targeted at least four locations in Kyiv, including the Shevchenkivsky, Dniprovsky, and Podilsky districts. Fires and damage to residential buildings were confirmed by local authorities, and debris ignited on the premises of a central city school.
Ukraine’s air force had issued an alert prior to the attack, warning of a potential Oreshnik missile launch. Initial reports indicated that explosions were heard throughout Kyiv shortly after 1 am local time, prompting residents to seek shelter in metro stations and underground facilities.
On the day before the attack, both Ukrainian and US officials warned of imminent strikes. Statements from the US embassy in Kyiv advised citizens to take shelter, citing intelligence about a significant air attack involving various types of weaponry, including the Oreshnik missile.
“If Russia is allowed to destroy lives on such a scale, then no agreement will restrain other similar hatred-based regimes from aggression and strikes,” President Zelenskyy said, urging a preventive response from the international community.
Authorities confirmed that the missile and drone barrage caused fires and structural damage in several residential areas. Further details revealed that medical teams responded to incidents in the Podilsky district, and debris fell in non-residential zones.
Loud explosions were reported near the government district, and dozens of people took shelter underground.
Russia’s use of the Oreshnik missile, which President Vladimir Putin has described as “impossible to intercept” due to its speed, marked at least the third deployment of this weapon against Ukraine. Coverage revealed that the missile has previously been used in attacks on military and aeronautics facilities in Ukraine.
Ukrainian officials stated that the attack followed Russian threats of retaliation for a Ukrainian drone strike in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region, which Moscow said resulted in civilian casualties. Analysis showed that Ukraine denied targeting civilians, asserting that its forces had struck a Russian drone unit stationed in the area.
“The capital has come under a mass ballistic missile attack,” Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said, confirming multiple affected locations and ongoing fires.
International organisations responded to the escalation. The United Nations reiterated its condemnation of attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, while noting it could not independently verify all details due to restricted access in conflict zones.
Ukrainian authorities continue to assess the full extent of the damage and casualties. Emergency services remain active in the affected districts, and officials have urged residents to remain vigilant as further threats persist.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.