Bold & Unabashed: Five Indian Queens Touted As ‘Unfeminists’ and ‘Rule-Benders’

Heavy lies the head which wears a crown and when the bejewelled ornament is bequeathed upon a woman, it is perhaps, perceived as good as a tiara divorced from the purpose, significance, and the honour of heralding a legacy.

Now, before the fans of the historical drama series—'The Crown’, go up in arms citing a boisterous claim, ‘Her Majesty’ Queen Elizabeth II who ensured the sun never set on the British Empire, perhaps, too, was no exception in being branded as daddy’s little girl who cracked a fair deal in the nepotism business.

Whether born or married into royalty, being a queen is no cakewalk, and even more so when she is a formidable woman, a resolute non-conformist, a rabble-rouser, rule-breaker—ambitious and untameable and intrinsically political. But the adage “Well-behaved women seldom make history, bold ones do” is not for nothing and some of our queens slayed the part and how.

As we recently bid adieu to Women’s History Month, here’s a look back at five such whose ‘thorn in the flesh’ attitude prickled patriarchal pride: