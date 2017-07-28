Millennials Review Classics: Of Genetics & Nepotism In ‘Aradhana’

They consummate their insta-shaadi to Roop Tera Mastana, Pyaar Mera Deewana. And even before they can have a post-coital sandwich, Arun is sure that there will be good news, it will be a son, who must be named Suraj and who must grow up to be an air force pilot just like him. He mentions this more than once in the film. At one point, I almost suspected him to be some sort of secret geneticist who was hell-bent on engineering an ideal offspring. But sadly, Arun dies, Vandana cries, inky pinky ponky.

Soon, Vandana is pregnant and gives birth to……….wait for it……a boy (Papa ka first sapna: Check). Technically she’s a bin bhyayi maa (It wasn’t an official marriage. Remember?). She leaves the baby at an orphanage so she can legally adopt him the next day. Now all this wouldn’t have happened had Preity Zinta’s unwed mom guide ‘How to juggle your second trimester and fourth semester’ come a few decades earlier. Anyway, ab jo hua hi nahin uskey baare mein Kya Kehna? (Pun, totally, intended)